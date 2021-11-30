Sign up
Photo 667
Lookie- Likie
Sometimes you just have to buy the real thing and not a cheapie lookie-likie. This was meant to taste like Toblerone but it's really not that nice 😕 Great chocolate bar design though! 😀
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
4
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
689
photos
64
followers
42
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
30th November 2021 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
chocolate
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. Now go and buy the real thing.
November 30th, 2021
katy
ace
It does look delicious and I like your POV but agree with
@wakelys
get the real thing.
November 30th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Nice design, indeed!
November 30th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Mmmm! Shame it wasn't as tasty as the real thing!
November 30th, 2021
