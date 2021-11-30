Previous
Lookie- Likie by serendypyty
Lookie- Likie

Sometimes you just have to buy the real thing and not a cheapie lookie-likie. This was meant to taste like Toblerone but it's really not that nice 😕 Great chocolate bar design though! 😀
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov. Now go and buy the real thing.
November 30th, 2021  
katy ace
It does look delicious and I like your POV but agree with @wakelys get the real thing.
November 30th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Nice design, indeed!
November 30th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Mmmm! Shame it wasn't as tasty as the real thing!
November 30th, 2021  
