Photo 733
Patterns
A quick photo for today as it's a busy one. A pattern of curvy lines and shapes found on a box at home.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
3rd February 2022 9:23am
Tags
shape
,
patterns
,
for2022
,
feb22words
katy
ace
Fabulous find for the prompt of the day. I have been thinking the lines have to be straight but now I see I was wrong!
February 3rd, 2022
