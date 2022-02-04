Previous
Perfume Bottle by serendypyty
Perfume Bottle

I've had this tiny Liberty perfume bottle for many years. It's only a few centimetres tall and very useful for today's prop and my attempt at a high key photo.
4th February 2022

