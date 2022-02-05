Previous
Pretty Face by serendypyty
Photo 735

Pretty Face

I knew this ornament would come in handy one day for a photo. It's really heavy and is now very much used as a door stop.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wow, that is amazing. Love the detail and rim lighting. Blooming favulous on black
February 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This work so well for low key. It really standout on black background.
February 5th, 2022  
