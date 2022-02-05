Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 735
Pretty Face
I knew this ornament would come in handy one day for a photo. It's really heavy and is now very much used as a door stop.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
760
photos
71
followers
46
following
201% complete
View this month »
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
Latest from all albums
729
25
730
731
732
733
734
735
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
for2022
,
feb22words
JackieR
ace
Wow, that is amazing. Love the detail and rim lighting. Blooming favulous on black
February 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This work so well for low key. It really standout on black background.
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close