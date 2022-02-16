Sign up
Photo 746
Shadows
An ornament casting shadows under a table lamp.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
771
photos
71
followers
45
following
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
9th February 2022 10:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
ornament
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Issi Bannerman
ace
That is absolutely super!
February 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Isn't that a powerful photo!
February 16th, 2022
