Clouds by serendypyty
Clouds

It was so windy yesterday and last night the clouds broke up and were blowing around so quickly. I do think this is a better photo in colour as there is a lovely orange tinge bottom right. However, b&w definitely brings a moodiness to the night sky.
17th February 2022

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Casablanca
Oh well done, nice image. I had to dig into my archives for mine as it is so blue today!
February 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
B&W gives a moody feel.
February 17th, 2022  
Kathy A
Very moody shot
February 17th, 2022  
