Photo 747
Clouds
It was so windy yesterday and last night the clouds broke up and were blowing around so quickly. I do think this is a better photo in colour as there is a lovely orange tinge bottom right. However, b&w definitely brings a moodiness to the night sky.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
772
photos
71
followers
45
following
204% complete
View this month »
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
16th February 2022 10:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
clouds
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Casablanca
ace
Oh well done, nice image. I had to dig into my archives for mine as it is so blue today!
February 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
B&W gives a moody feel.
February 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Very moody shot
February 17th, 2022
