Buckle Up! by serendypyty
Buckle Up!

I took this a while back with a circle theme in mind and now fulfilling the shoe theme for today.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Ooh lovely chunky ones!
February 19th, 2022  
