Photo 761
Green 1
This was taken by my wisteria in the garden of our previous home. I do miss it but have plenty of new plants to be fascinated over. Seemed fitting for the "green bubbles" prompt on the March word list.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Tags
green
garden
bubbles
wisteria
rainbow2022
mar22words
Casablanca
ace
Nice choice, fun with the bubbles
March 3rd, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
Beautiful interpretation for the challenge. Fantastic clarity to the bubbles especially
March 3rd, 2022
