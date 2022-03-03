Previous
Green 1 by serendypyty
Photo 761

Green 1

This was taken by my wisteria in the garden of our previous home. I do miss it but have plenty of new plants to be fascinated over. Seemed fitting for the "green bubbles" prompt on the March word list.
3rd March 2022

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Nice choice, fun with the bubbles
March 3rd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 3rd, 2022  
katy ace
Beautiful interpretation for the challenge. Fantastic clarity to the bubbles especially
March 3rd, 2022  
