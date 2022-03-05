Previous
Purple 1 by serendypyty
Photo 763

Purple 1

A quick feathery purple abstract.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Renee Salamon ace
Great colour
March 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Cazi that's beautiful!! Love the little bokeh ribbon. Favved
March 5th, 2022  
