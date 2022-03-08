Previous
Jaded Around the Edges.... by serendypyty
Photo 766

Jaded Around the Edges....

....but this gerbera is still bright and orange.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

moni kozi ace
Wonderful bright colour
March 8th, 2022  
