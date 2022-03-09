Previous
Next
Yellow Crystal Bird by serendypyty
Photo 767

Yellow Crystal Bird

I think I'm seeing faces in everything at the moment. The shadow on this miniature crystal jug looks a little like a bird. The lip of the jug being its beak - maybe this a a side effect of being under the weather and indoors for too long 😊
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I’m seeing it. Well spotted.
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise