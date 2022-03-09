Sign up
Photo 767
Yellow Crystal Bird
I think I'm seeing faces in everything at the moment. The shadow on this miniature crystal jug looks a little like a bird. The lip of the jug being its beak - maybe this a a side effect of being under the weather and indoors for too long 😊
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
793
photos
73
followers
48
following
10
1
365
SM-G986B
9th March 2022 10:55am
yellow
bird
crystal
rainbow
jug
rainbow2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m seeing it. Well spotted.
March 9th, 2022
