Photo 768
Green Pom-Poms
I don't know what these little pom-pom flowers are called, they were in my Valentine's day flowers which have finally been discarded. They did pretty well considering we're almost a month on.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
grass
,
rainbow
,
rainbow2022
Maggiej
They look like Chrysanthemums. Or ‘Mums’ as they are sometimes called. They do last a long while. Nice photo of them growing out of your grass.
March 10th, 2022
