Green Pom-Poms by serendypyty
Green Pom-Poms

I don't know what these little pom-pom flowers are called, they were in my Valentine's day flowers which have finally been discarded. They did pretty well considering we're almost a month on.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Maggiej
They look like Chrysanthemums. Or ‘Mums’ as they are sometimes called. They do last a long while. Nice photo of them growing out of your grass.
March 10th, 2022  
