Photo 770
Purple Chrysanthemum
Another flower for my calendar. Luckily there was a purple one in the bunch!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
10th March 2022 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
rainbow
,
chrysanthemum
,
rainbow2022
Leli
ace
Lovely colour and definition.
March 12th, 2022
katy
ace
How beautiful! This was the second one on my feed this morning. Yours came right after someone who had faffed theirs to make it look almost the same color!
March 12th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful colour. Nice close up details
March 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love the details at the heart of the flower
March 12th, 2022
