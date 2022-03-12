Previous
Next
Purple Chrysanthemum by serendypyty
Photo 770

Purple Chrysanthemum

Another flower for my calendar. Luckily there was a purple one in the bunch!
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leli ace
Lovely colour and definition.
March 12th, 2022  
katy ace
How beautiful! This was the second one on my feed this morning. Yours came right after someone who had faffed theirs to make it look almost the same color!
March 12th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful colour. Nice close up details
March 12th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love the details at the heart of the flower
March 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise