Poinsettia by serendypyty
Poinsettia

Poinsettia with the red leaves still resplendent since before Christmas.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
Wow! that's... reeeed!
March 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful red !
March 14th, 2022  
KV ace
Gorgeous color… so brilliant.
March 14th, 2022  
