Photo 772
Poinsettia
Poinsettia with the red leaves still resplendent since before Christmas.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
798
photos
74
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Album
365
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
14th March 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rainbow
,
poinsettia
,
rainbow2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! that's... reeeed!
March 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful red !
March 14th, 2022
KV
ace
Gorgeous color… so brilliant.
March 14th, 2022
