Pink Plushy by serendypyty
Pink Plushy

Oh dear - desperately looking for something pink and I find an octopus of all things. At least it's his happy side - turn him inside out and he's a sad blue which might feature later if I get desperate again 😀
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jennie B. ace
It's adorable😃
March 20th, 2022  
