Previous
Next
Cool Blue by serendypyty
Photo 783

Cool Blue

I called in to see my daughter this morning and saw this blue gem sitting on a blue table in front of a blue wall and blue curtain (she likes blue!). Of course it had to be my photo for today 😀
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise