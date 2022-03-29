Previous
Orange Abstract

I'm at a loss today finding anything orange to photograph. I ended up playing with oil and food colouring and only stopped because I used it all up - another thing to add to the shopping list! 😀
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is really cool!
March 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
such great shapes and colour!
March 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely abstract - why not tag abstract -63
March 29th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Super duper bubbles
March 29th, 2022  
