The Point of No Return

My subject for April is going to be our bathroom which is undergoing major facelift surgery and we also have space for a little utility room beside it. Works began a couple of days ago and it took no time at all to rip out the old and start prepping for the new. Scary stuff when it looks like this but convenient that the job is scheduled for the month of April and a great photo opportunity with plenty of abstacts πŸ˜€