Previous
Next
Crumbly Corners by serendypyty
Photo 792

Crumbly Corners

Bits of wall and window recess falling off. I'm so glad the workmen know what they're doing to put it all back together again.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise