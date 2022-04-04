Sign up
Photo 793
Scrap Metal
Wow! There's so much old copper piping and more behind the walls that unfortunately can't be retrieved.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
30-shots2022
,
copper pipes
Maggiej
Ditto of yesterday
April 4th, 2022
Cazzi
ace
@maggiej
All on its way to the scrap yard I expect!
April 4th, 2022
