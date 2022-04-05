Sign up
Photo 794
The Only Way Is Up!
I sincerely hope this hole in the bathroom wall is the right way up - the arrow must have been essential.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
3
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
821
photos
74
followers
48
following
katy
ace
I think the thing that is impressing me most about your series of photos yes each one is a fabulous abstract in its own way. You seem to have a talent for composing them.
April 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
There is nothing worse than a upside down hole.
April 5th, 2022
Maggiej
A whole new way of looking at it.
April 5th, 2022
