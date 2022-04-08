Previous
Unhinged! by serendypyty
Photo 797

Unhinged!

I had a shock when I first saw the doors like this as I thought they were balanced on their sides. My second thought was that it was rather clever to balance them like this - then I saw that they were supported in stands - phew!
