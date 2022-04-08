Sign up
Photo 797
Unhinged!
I had a shock when I first saw the doors like this as I thought they were balanced on their sides. My second thought was that it was rather clever to balance them like this - then I saw that they were supported in stands - phew!
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
824
photos
74
followers
48
following
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Tags
doors
,
bathroom
,
30-shots2022
