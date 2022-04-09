Previous
Next
You Looking At Me? by serendypyty
Photo 798

You Looking At Me?

Essential tools of the trade. No workmen today so off out for the day to wander around the coast at Whitstable and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts?
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
hahahaha this is priceless - well found and photographed
April 9th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Haha! Well spotted! And have a great day!
April 9th, 2022  
Maggiej
Let’s speed date as one charged drill said to the other - at Whitstable, and make a hole day of it.
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise