Photo 802
Room With A View
The new bathroom window is going in today with obscure glass so there won't be much of a view anymore looking out or looking in haha!
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
window
,
view
,
bathroom
,
30-shots2022
Annie D
ace
good storytelling image
April 13th, 2022
