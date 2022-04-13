Previous
Room With A View by serendypyty
Photo 802

Room With A View

The new bathroom window is going in today with obscure glass so there won't be much of a view anymore looking out or looking in haha!
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Annie D ace
good storytelling image
April 13th, 2022  
