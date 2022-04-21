Previous
A Few Screws by serendypyty
A Few Screws

Tools of the trade! All the pipework is in place now and the bath and shower tray in situ. It's all coming together 😃
Cazzi

ace
Pam ace
How exciting! I love this!!
April 21st, 2022  
