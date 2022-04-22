Sign up
Tiling
All of a sudden we've gone from all the rough work in the bathroom to the beginning of the cosmetic works. The tiler is here now for a few days so I imagine there will be a huge transformation from building site to bathroom 😃
22nd April 2022
Tags
bathroom
,
tiling
,
30-shots2022
Maggiej
Interesting once again. Want to see more.
April 22nd, 2022
