Photo 814
Keeping An Eye On The Work
More faces that aren't there which are looking at me haha! There's no way this bathroom work is going to coincide with the end of April as originally anticipated.
25th April 2022
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
bathroom
30-shots2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Who is your bug eyed monster? Maybe a little ambitious for the work to be on the same timescale as 30-shots2022.
April 25th, 2022
