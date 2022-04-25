Previous
Keeping An Eye On The Work by serendypyty
Photo 814

Keeping An Eye On The Work

More faces that aren't there which are looking at me haha! There's no way this bathroom work is going to coincide with the end of April as originally anticipated.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Who is your bug eyed monster? Maybe a little ambitious for the work to be on the same timescale as 30-shots2022.
April 25th, 2022  
