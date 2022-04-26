Sign up
Photo 815
Tile Cutter
When the tiler pops out to lunch, I go and have a look at the progress being made and faff around taking abstract photos of the tile cutter.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
842
photos
75
followers
49
following
Tags
bathroom
,
30-shots2022
katy
ace
This is a fabulous subject, POV and abstract
April 26th, 2022
