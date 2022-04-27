Sign up
Photo 816
Mosaics
A few mosaic tiles along the side of the bath. We hadn't planned on doing this but the tiler swayed us with his enthusiasm.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
3
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
843
photos
75
followers
49
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
27th April 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bathroom
,
tiles
,
mosaics
,
30-shots2022
katy
ace
oh, how pretty. l love the look of glass tiles as an accent. Nice POV for the photo too
April 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov and tiles.
April 27th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This Tyler is a persuasive tiler... 😀😀😀
I see some pinkish and metallic and glassy tones. Like the inside of a seashell.
April 27th, 2022
