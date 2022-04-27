Previous
Mosaics by serendypyty
Photo 816

Mosaics

A few mosaic tiles along the side of the bath. We hadn't planned on doing this but the tiler swayed us with his enthusiasm.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
223% complete

katy ace
oh, how pretty. l love the look of glass tiles as an accent. Nice POV for the photo too
April 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov and tiles.
April 27th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This Tyler is a persuasive tiler... 😀😀😀
I see some pinkish and metallic and glassy tones. Like the inside of a seashell.
April 27th, 2022  
