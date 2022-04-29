Previous
Next
Photo-Bomber! by serendypyty
Photo 818

Photo-Bomber!

What a star 🌟 I suppose Tizer was a bit miffed that I haven't included him in any bathroom photos this month. I was trying out shots from different angles and he snuck in just in the nick in time.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hello Tizer!! He looks a bit surprised
April 29th, 2022  
Maxine Lathbury
Funny
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise