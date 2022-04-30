The Story So Far

I started the month with the expectation that our bathroom work would be completed within 4 weeks. Yesterday we were told the work would probably continue for another fortnight. Day 1 I posted a photo of the empty bathroom space and this is now where we're at. We've had walls knocked down, walls built up, shower tray broken and replaced, pipes relaid and the recent saga with the floor tiles being naff quality (we have ordered different ones now but won't be here until late next week), mega dust all over the house and a stream of plumbers, electricians, plasterers, carpenters, window fitters and painters coming and going. All in all the job is going well and each day is a step closer to the finished project - I just can't wait....!