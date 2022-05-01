Sign up
Photo 820
1. Arm
I've decided to follow the May Words this month. I've glanced down the list and there's some tricky ones in there but I love a challenge. The first word is arm and there's a few here both furry and wooden.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
3
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
848
photos
75
followers
49
following
224% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
1st May 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
arm
,
teddy
,
may22words
katy
ace
Do you have two arms in this photo?! I love that you didn’t let yourself to the traditional one. A spectacular way to combine the two
May 1st, 2022
Maggiej
Good shot to start month.
May 1st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Great start..very creative 😊
May 1st, 2022
