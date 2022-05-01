Previous
Next
1. Arm by serendypyty
Photo 820

1. Arm

I've decided to follow the May Words this month. I've glanced down the list and there's some tricky ones in there but I love a challenge. The first word is arm and there's a few here both furry and wooden.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Do you have two arms in this photo?! I love that you didn’t let yourself to the traditional one. A spectacular way to combine the two
May 1st, 2022  
Maggiej
Good shot to start month.
May 1st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Great start..very creative 😊
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise