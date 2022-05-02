Previous
2. Angle by serendypyty
Photo 821

2. Angle

Mirrors and angles seemed like a good idea at the time but I've spent far too long playing with them this morning haha!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
I think you have done an excellent job. It makes a Fabulous abstract and there’s no way I can sort it out
May 2nd, 2022  
Maggiej
Brill
May 2nd, 2022  
Pam ace
That is a cool shot!
May 2nd, 2022  
