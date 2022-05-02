Sign up
Photo 821
2. Angle
Mirrors and angles seemed like a good idea at the time but I've spent far too long playing with them this morning haha!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
2nd May 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirrors
,
angle
,
may22words
katy
ace
I think you have done an excellent job. It makes a Fabulous abstract and there’s no way I can sort it out
May 2nd, 2022
Maggiej
Brill
May 2nd, 2022
Pam
ace
That is a cool shot!
May 2nd, 2022
