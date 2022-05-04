Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 823
4. Asymmetrical
We have this pane of coloured glass which is created of asymmetrical shapes. It's between the hallway and living room and a perfect little vantage point.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
3
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
851
photos
75
followers
50
following
225% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
5th February 2022 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
asymmetrical
,
may22words
Casablanca
ace
Very cool shot ❤️
May 4th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This is a really cool shot
May 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely Tizer the frame .
May 4th, 2022
