8. Abstract by serendypyty
8. Abstract

A watercolour paint pallette 🎨 edited extensively 😃
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Renee Salamon ace
Great processing, Iike it
May 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and abstract effect.
May 8th, 2022  
Maggiej
Impressive 🎨
May 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great image and idea :)
May 8th, 2022  
