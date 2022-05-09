Sign up
Photo 828
9. Alien
An alien invasion of sun umbrellas!
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
856
photos
75
followers
49
following
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
7th May 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Tags
alien
,
sun umbrella
,
may22words
Susan Wakely
ace
I have a vision of them engulfing the humans beneath.
May 9th, 2022
