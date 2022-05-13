Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 832
13. Architecture
When the architect designed this part of Bluewater shopping centre he obviously had a sense of humour by plonking a concrete Rubik's cube on the roof 😀
13th May 2022
13th May 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
860
photos
75
followers
49
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
13th May 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
rubik's cube
,
may22words
Maggiej
He forgot to put the colours on. Good photo.
May 13th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Never been there, look interesting place
May 13th, 2022
