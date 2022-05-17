Previous
17. Abditive by serendypyty
Photo 836

17. Abditive

Definition: having the power or quality of hiding.

I have no idea if camouflage is an example of this but have gone with it anyway using my giraffe ornament and heavily editing.
17th May 2022

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
