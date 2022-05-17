Sign up
Photo 836
17. Abditive
Definition: having the power or quality of hiding.
I have no idea if camouflage is an example of this but have gone with it anyway using my giraffe ornament and heavily editing.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
giraffe
,
may22words
,
abditive
