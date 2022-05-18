18. Artificial

Shock, horror! Artificial dinosaur alert! Theres a TV programme called Taskmaster where contestants have to complete ridiculous tasks, it can be hilarious. My son and his friends recreate this series between them setting their own filmed challenges for each other over 6 weeks or so and finally having an evening viewing to determine the winner. Here we have his girlfriend dressed up in an inflatable costume and the task was to recreate a significant moment in history, in this case extinction of the dinosaurs. What happened next was my son throwing a football (meteor) at her and her falling over therefore extinct. Oh to be so young and daft, we all laughed so much and goodness knows what the neighbours thought was going on.