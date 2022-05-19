Previous
19. Afloat by serendypyty
Photo 838

19. Afloat

My little novelty nail brush relaxed and afloat in my new bathroom basin.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Hoopydoo
Great minds! So pleased that your bathroom is actually being used now!!
May 19th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah I love this!
May 19th, 2022  
