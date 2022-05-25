Sign up
Photo 844
25 Ankle
Good ol' hubby volunteered his ankles for today's word. I thought he was very brave as I certainly wouldn't include my ankles in my calendar haha!
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
872
photos
74
followers
49
following
Tags
ankle
,
may22words
