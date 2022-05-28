Sign up
Photo 847
28. Albicant
Definition of albicant: growing or becoming white.
These grey cygnets will grow up and become beautiful white swans. Not sure how I'd use this word in a sentence though. Suggestions welcome 🙂
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
875
photos
74
followers
49
following
Tags
may22words
,
albicant
