Previous
Next
28. Albicant by serendypyty
Photo 847

28. Albicant

Definition of albicant: growing or becoming white.
These grey cygnets will grow up and become beautiful white swans. Not sure how I'd use this word in a sentence though. Suggestions welcome 🙂
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise