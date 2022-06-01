Sign up
Photo 851
Spirea Japonica
There's going to be quite a few photos from the garden this month for wild June. This is in early stages of bloom and is otherwise known as Japanese Meadowsweet and probably a few other names too.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
880
photos
74
followers
49
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
1st June 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
japonica
,
30dayswild2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2022
Maggiej
Good pic
June 1st, 2022
