Spirea Japonica by serendypyty
Photo 851

Spirea Japonica

There's going to be quite a few photos from the garden this month for wild June. This is in early stages of bloom and is otherwise known as Japanese Meadowsweet and probably a few other names too.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
Beautiful
June 1st, 2022  
Maggiej
Good pic
June 1st, 2022  
