Poppy by serendypyty
Poppy

There's some huge poppies growing in the garden next to the palm tree which is quickly becoming entwined with the neighbours clematis - all looking quite pretty.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Cazzi

Kathy ace
Pretty flower.
June 8th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, so very beautiful.
June 8th, 2022  
