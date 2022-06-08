Sign up
Photo 858
Poppy
There's some huge poppies growing in the garden next to the palm tree which is quickly becoming entwined with the neighbours clematis - all looking quite pretty.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
poppy
,
30dayswild2022
Kathy
ace
Pretty flower.
June 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, so very beautiful.
June 8th, 2022
