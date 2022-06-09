Previous
Cape Fuchsia... by serendypyty
Cape Fuchsia...

...except it's not a true fuchsia as I have now discovered - real name Phygelius Aequalis. It produces huge amounts of blooms and I have quite a lot of it in the garden so I'm happy 😊
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
I have always called this trumpet vine and have some too. The hummingbirds like it a lot. Gorgeous close up.
June 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful colour. I bet it is a fantastic treat during blue hour.
Lovely details
June 9th, 2022  
