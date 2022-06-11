Previous
Five Minutes Peace by serendypyty
Photo 861

Five Minutes Peace

It's been a busy day decorating my daughter's bedroom, I'm almost at the stage where I can start hanging the wallpaper but can't believe where the hours have gone. It was nice to catch a breather outside and take in the lovely evening sky.
11th June 2022

serendypyty
South East of England, UK
