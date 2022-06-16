Sign up
Photo 866
Weedy
Now I think this is called Purple Toadflax and not entirely sure if it's a weed or not but I have quite a bit of it and it looks nice against the white garage door.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
garden
,
30dayswild2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I agree it looks lovely
June 16th, 2022
