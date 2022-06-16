Previous
Weedy by serendypyty
Photo 866

Weedy

Now I think this is called Purple Toadflax and not entirely sure if it's a weed or not but I have quite a bit of it and it looks nice against the white garage door.
16th June 2022

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
Renee Salamon ace
I agree it looks lovely
June 16th, 2022  
