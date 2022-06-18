Sign up
Photo 868
Fun Day
An annual event on a neighbouring village green, thank goodness the intense heat has subsided too.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
3
0
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Tags
fun day
30dayswild2022
bkb in the city
Certainly looks like a lot of fun
June 18th, 2022
katy
ace
Long lines of people waiting for fair food! Looks like a great time
June 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great event. Brits do so well at queuing.
June 18th, 2022
