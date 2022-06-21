Previous
Mini Foxglove? by serendypyty
Photo 871

Mini Foxglove?

This tiny flower has sprung up and I don't know what it is, it's maybe about 30cm tall. It looks like a foxglove bloom but I'm not convinced.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
katy ace
I think you are absolutely right. It is a really beautiful baby foxglove
June 21st, 2022  
JackieR ace
It's a toddler foxglove!!
June 21st, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
It's a gorgeous colour.
June 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet. It certainly looks like one. The runt of the litter in the plant world.
June 21st, 2022  
