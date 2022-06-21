Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 871
Mini Foxglove?
This tiny flower has sprung up and I don't know what it is, it's maybe about 30cm tall. It looks like a foxglove bloom but I'm not convinced.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
900
photos
76
followers
49
following
238% complete
View this month »
864
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
21st June 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foxglove
,
30dayswild2022
katy
ace
I think you are absolutely right. It is a really beautiful baby foxglove
June 21st, 2022
JackieR
ace
It's a toddler foxglove!!
June 21st, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
It's a gorgeous colour.
June 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet. It certainly looks like one. The runt of the litter in the plant world.
June 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close