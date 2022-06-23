Previous
Looking Good by serendypyty
Photo 873

Looking Good

Lots of newbie fruit on my mum's pear tree and looking very fresh after a shower of rain this morning.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Casablanca ace
Yum! I love pears
June 23rd, 2022  
